Continental sees 35% rise in earnings on strong quarter for automotive

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 578 million euros ($636.26 million) in the first quarter of the year, up 35%, with particularly strong sales in its automotive segment, the company said on Wednesday.

Sales rose 11.1% in the first quarter to 10.3 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

