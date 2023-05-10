News & Insights

Continental sees 35% rise in earnings on strong quarter for automotive

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

May 10, 2023 — 02:30 am EDT

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE reported adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of 578 million euros ($636.26 million) in the first quarter of the year, up 35%, with particularly strong sales in its automotive segment, the company said on Wednesday.

Sales rose 11.1% in the first quarter to 10.3 billion euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.