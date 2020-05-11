Continental Resources Withdraws FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) said it is withdrawing all previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020 and suspending further guidance.

This is due to the uncertainty and volatility of rapidly evolving market conditions, as well as the execution of production curtailments across its operations.

The company noted that it intends to monitor market conditions and issue new guidance at the appropriate time.

