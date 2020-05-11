Markets
CLR

Continental Resources Withdraws FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) said it is withdrawing all previously issued guidance for fiscal 2020 and suspending further guidance.

This is due to the uncertainty and volatility of rapidly evolving market conditions, as well as the execution of production curtailments across its operations.

The company noted that it intends to monitor market conditions and issue new guidance at the appropriate time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular