Continental Resources suspends dividend amid coronavirus woes

April 7 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc CLR.N said on Tuesday it would suspend its quarterly dividend and reduce its production for April and May 2020 by about 30%, as it grapples with low fuel demand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the company's decision to slash its budget by about 55% to $1.2 billion and expectations of the cut to knock off less than 5% from its full-year production.

