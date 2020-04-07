US Markets
CLR

Continental Resources suspends dividend amid coronavirus woes

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Continental Resources Inc said on Tuesday it would suspend its quarterly dividend and reduce its production for April and May 2020 by about 30%, as it grapples with low fuel demand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

April 7 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc CLR.N said on Tuesday it would suspend its quarterly dividend and reduce its production for April and May 2020 by about 30%, as it grapples with low fuel demand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the company's decision to slash its budget by about 55% to $1.2 billion and expectations of the cut to knock off less than 5% from its full-year production.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular