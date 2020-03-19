Continental Resources slashes annual budget by 55% on oil price slump
March 19 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc CLR.N said on Thursday it would cut its capital budget for 2020 by about 55% to $1.2 billion, becoming the latest oil and gas producer to cap its spending as oil prices plummet to its lowest in nearly two decades.
The company also plans to reduce its average rig count to about 3 from 9 in the Bakken shale of North Dakota and to about 4 from 10.5 in Oklahoma.
Continental said it expects 2020 production to be down less than 5% year-over-year.
(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Britain backs Putin idea of five-way summit of world powers - UK embassy
- Germany's CureVac says low-dose coronavirus vaccine could allow for mass production
- Marathon Los Angeles Refinery employee tests positive for coronavirus -sources
- Halliburton to furlough 3,500 workers as shale producers cut spending