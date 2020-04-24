Continental Resources Shuts Wells, Halts Sales, Says Report

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR), the largest oil producer in North Dakota, has suspended drilling in its Bakken shale field and shut most wells, CNBC reports. Because of the recent rout in the oil market, the company has also notified some customers that it would not continue to supply the commodity at current prices.

The company declared force majeure on at least one customer contract to avoid delivery after the plunge in oil prices, according to a Bloomberg report. Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, reportedly said that Bakken crude regional prices were $14 to $15 per barrel below the U.S. benchmark. The benchmark settled at $16.50 per barrel yesterday.

Image source: Getty Images.

Harold Hamm, Continental's billionaire founder and chairman, spoke out after May oil contracts plunged into negative territory, asking the U.S. commodity markets regulator and the trading exchange to launch an investigation into whether "potential market manipulation, failed systems or computer programming failures" were the cause of the unprecedented price drop.

Oil prices have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as demand has cratered with lockdowns in affect around the world. Producers have been struggling with excess supply, as storage availability dwindles.

Prior to the price crash into negative territory, Continental had already cut its production by 30% through May. The report also said Hamm has asked Texas regulators to explore mandatory production cuts to help bolster prices. Texas is the largest oil producer in the U.S., while North Dakota is second largest.

10 stocks we like better than Continental Resources

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Continental Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.