Markets
CLR

Continental Resources Shuts Wells, Halts Sales, Says Report

Contributor
Howard Smith The Motley Fool
Published

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE: CLR), the largest oil producer in North Dakota, has suspended drilling in its Bakken shale field and shut most wells, CNBC reports. Because of the recent rout in the oil market, the company has also notified some customers that it would not continue to supply the commodity at current prices. 

The company declared force majeure on at least one customer contract to avoid delivery after the plunge in oil prices, according to a Bloomberg report. Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, reportedly said that Bakken crude regional prices were $14 to $15 per barrel below the U.S. benchmark. The benchmark settled at $16.50 per barrel yesterday. 

oil rig and well with sun setting

Image source: Getty Images.

Harold Hamm, Continental's billionaire founder and chairman, spoke out after May oil contracts plunged into negative territory, asking the U.S. commodity markets regulator and the trading exchange to launch an investigation into whether "potential market manipulation, failed systems or computer programming failures" were the cause of the unprecedented price drop. 

Oil prices have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as demand has cratered with lockdowns in affect around the world. Producers have been struggling with excess supply, as storage availability dwindles. 

Prior to the price crash into negative territory, Continental had already cut its production by 30% through May. The report also said Hamm has asked Texas regulators to explore mandatory production cuts to help bolster prices. Texas is the largest oil producer in the U.S., while North Dakota is second largest. 

10 stocks we like better than Continental Resources
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Continental Resources wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

 

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular