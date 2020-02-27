US Markets

Continental Resources sees further oil and gas demand hit from coronavirus

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Continental Resources Inc sees the oil and gas market as fundamentally oversupplied, with demand even further impacted by the coronavirus, legendary U.S. oilman Harold Hamm said in a post-earnings call with analysts.

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Continental Resources Inc CLR.N sees the oil and gas market as fundamentally oversupplied, with demand even further impacted by the coronavirus, legendary U.S. oilman Harold Hamm said in a post-earnings call with analysts.

"In this current price environment, we are moderating our near-term growth and keeping capital spend flat year-over-year," said Hamm, who stepped down as chief executive officer at the end of last year to become executive chairman.

The coronovirus has mainly battered China, causing 2,746 deaths. It has spread to 44 countries with 3,246 cases and 51 deaths reported and fanned fears that a pandemic could slow the global economy and hit crude demand.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 7208; Twitter: https://twitter.com/shanti_2594;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular