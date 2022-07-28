US Markets
CLR

Continental Resources sees four-fold surge in quarterly profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published

U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc reported an over four-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices.

(Adds background, buyout details, Q2 results)

July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc reported an over four-fold rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, on the back of higher oil prices.

Continental also said it was still evaluating a take-private offer in June from billionaire-founder Harold Hamm's family trust, which valued the company at over $25 billion.

The proposal and the quarterly profit jump both come at a time of soaring energy prices on tight supply as demand rose to pre-pandemic levels and as Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. crude has gained 40.6% since the start of 2022 and 5.5% through the June quarter.

Continental said its average adjusted sales price nearly doubled to $76.02 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) from $39.99 boe a year earlier.

The Oklahoma City-based firm said its total average production in the reported quarter was 400,168 boe per day, up 18% from a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company was $1.21 billion, or $3.35 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with year-ago profit of $289.33 million, or 79 cents per share. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere)) Keywords: CONTL RESOURCES RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular