US Markets

Continental Resources says founder Hamm to step down as CEO

Contributors
Jennifer Hiller Reuters
Liz Hampton Reuters
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE SISNEY

Legendary U.S. oilman Harold Hamm, who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries a "toothless tiger," will step down as chief executive of Continental Resources and take a board role, the company said on Wednesday.

Adds background, share price

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Legendary U.S. oilman Harold Hamm, who once called the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries a "toothless tiger," will step down as chief executive of Continental Resources CLR.Nand take a board role, the company said on Wednesday.

Hamm will be replaced by William Berry, a former ConocoPhillipsCOP.N executive and Continental board member, as of Jan. 1, and become executive chairman.

Hamm grew up in rural Oklahoma and started working in the oilfields as a teenager. He founded the North Dakota oil producer in 1967 at the age of 21, and his gamble on the Bakken oil field in North Dakota and Montana made him a billionaire.

He famously derided OPEC as a "toothless tiger" in 2014 but later credited the cartel with helping to relieve a global supply glut.

Hamm was an informal campaign adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump in 2016 and was considered for a U.S. cabinet post.

Shares of Continental closed at $33.30 on Wednesday, up a fraction prior to the announcement.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller in Houston, Liz Hampton in Denver, Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Richard Chang)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular