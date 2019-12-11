US Markets

Continental Resources says founder Hamm to step down as CEO

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE SISNEY

Continental Resources said on Wednesday founder Harold Hamm will step down as chief executive officer of the oil and gas producer and will be replaced by William Berry .

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Continental Resources CLR.N said on Wednesday founder Harold Hamm will step down as chief executive officer of the oil and gas producer and will be replaced by William Berry .

Hamm will become the executive chairman effective Jan. 1, 2020.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular