Continental Resources says founder Hamm to step down as CEO

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Continental Resources CLR.N said on Wednesday founder Harold Hamm will step down as chief executive officer of the oil and gas producer and will be replaced by William Berry .

Hamm will become the executive chairman effective Jan. 1, 2020.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 1524; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.