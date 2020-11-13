Continental Resources returns to bond market after three-year absence

NEW YORK, November 13 (IFR) - Energy exploration and production company Continental Resources got a strong reception for its first bond offering in almost three years on Tuesday, which was issued to finance a tender offer for existing bonds.

The company upsized a senior bullet note due 2031 to US$1.5bn from an initial US$1bn, pricing the deal at 5.75% in line with price talk.

It was Continental's first new issue since December 2017, according to IFR data, and proceeds will be used to fund tender offers for up to US$1bn of the outstanding amount on its 5.0% senior notes due 2022 and 4.5% senior notes due 2023. The tender offers expire on December 9.

An investor said the company could likely have pushed pricing tighter had the deal not been upsized. The company compared well to another large fallen angel energy company in the high-yield index, the heavily indebted Occidental Petroleum, the investor said.

“They are very focused on being a low cost producer as well as wanting to get back to investment-grade, so they are focused on reducing debt over the next few years,” the investor said.

The fact that four Double B rated issuers – Allison Transmission, Axalta Coating Systems, Ford Motor Credit and Stericycle – were able to price at or below 4% on Monday shows the strength of demand in the high-yield market, said Steve Repoff, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

“The market is waving them through,” said Repoff. "The refi wave is going to continue and allow companies to term out their debt and reduce their interest costs."

Continental's existing bonds have climbed in November, both on the election results, which were seen to be positive for the energy sector, and Monday's announcement of a potential working vaccine from Pfizer, which boosted risk assets more generally.

There are obvious potential improvements in energy demand if world economies can return to normal faster because of the vaccine, said Repoff, but he sounded a note of concern on the supply side.

"There are going to be supply risks for the oil and gas industry in a Biden administration,” he said. "If how the US and the world treats Iran changes, that could have implications for the supply picture above and beyond the demand picture."

The closest bond on the Continental's curve to the new issue is its 4.375% 2028s, which were up six points in October to close at 96.50 for a yield of 4.96% on Monday. They had traded as low as 49 in late March, according to MarketAxess.

The notes were initially priced in December 2017, Continental's last visit to the bond market, according to IFR data. They were subsequently exchanged in May 2028 for SEC-registered notes carrying identical terms.

Active bookrunners on the Continental bond were Bank of America (lead-left), Citigroup, Mizuho, RBC and TD.