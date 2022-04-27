US Markets
Continental Resources raises annual output forecast on high oil prices

Shivani Tanna
U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc on Wednesday raised its annual forecast for oil and natural gas production, as it benefits from high crude oil prices.

Russia, one of the biggest exporters of crude, has been hit by a slew of sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine, lifting oil prices to multi-year highs during the quarter.

The company now expects 2022 oil output between 200,000 and 210,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) from 195,000 to 205,000 barrels of oil per day earlier.

Continental also raised its annual natural gas production forecast to 1.10 billion to 1.20 billion cubic feet per day (cfpd) from 1.04 billion to 1.14 billion cfpd.

It had produced 1.01 billion cfpd of natural gas and 160,600 bopd of oil in 2021.

The company's board also approved a 22% raise in its quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share.

