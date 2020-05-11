Markets
Continental Resources Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 12:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) will host a conference call at 12:00 PM ET on May 11, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.CLR.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (US) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), Conference ID 7881245.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-344-7529 (US) or 1-412-317-0088 (International), Conference ID 10141773.

