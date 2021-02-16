US Markets
CLR

Continental Resources posts wider loss on flat output

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE SISNEY

U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc's loss in the fourth quarter widened compared with the third as output remained flat, even as crude prices recovered from pandemic-led lows.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc's CLR.N loss in the fourth quarter widened compared with the third as output remained flat, even as crude prices recovered from pandemic-led lows.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $92.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79.4 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters