Continental Resources posts wider loss on flat output

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc's CLR.N loss in the fourth quarter widened compared with the third as output remained flat, even as crude prices recovered from pandemic-led lows.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $92.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $79.4 million, or 22 cents per share, in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.