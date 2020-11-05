CLR

Continental Resources posts third straight quarterly loss on oil price slump

Rithika Krishna Reuters
U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc posted a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday, as crude prices slumped due to the coronavirus-induced fuel demand destruction.

Net loss attributable to the company stood at $79.4 million, or 22 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a profit of $158.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

