Continental Resources posts quarterly profit on higher crude prices

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc CLR.N posted a fourth-quarter profit compared to last year's loss, as a recovery in industrial activity and travel lifted oil prices to multi-year highs.

Net profit attributable to the company during the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $742.7 million, or $2.04 per share, from a loss of $92.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

