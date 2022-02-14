Continental Resources posts quarterly profit on higher crude prices

US Markets
U.S. shale producer Continental Resources Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit compared to last year's loss, as a recovery in industrial activity and travel lifted oil prices to multi-year highs.

Net profit attributable to the company during the quarter ended Dec. 31 was $742.7 million, or $2.04 per share, from a loss of $92.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

