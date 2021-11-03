Continental Resources Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):

-Earnings: $369.33 million in Q3 vs. -$79.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437.24 million or $1.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.20 per share -Revenue: $1.34 billion in Q3 vs. $0.69 billion in the same period last year.

