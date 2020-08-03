Continental Resources Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):

-Earnings: -$239.29 million in Q2 vs. $236.56 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.66 in Q2 vs. $0.63 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$255.70 million or -$0.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.59 per share -Revenue: $0.18 billion in Q2 vs. $1.21 billion in the same period last year.

