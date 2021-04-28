Continental Resources Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Continental Resources Inc. (CLR):

-Earnings: $259.64 million in Q1 vs. -$185.66 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.72 in Q1 vs. -$0.51 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Continental Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $278.89 million or $0.77 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.40 per share -Revenue: $1.21 billion in Q1 vs. $0.88 billion in the same period last year.

