Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.48, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CLR was $47.48, representing a -14.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.48 and a 254.15% increase over the 52 week low of $13.41.

CLR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). CLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports CLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 484.71%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the clr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CLR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN)

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (PXI)

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXN with an increase of 12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CLR at 4.41%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.