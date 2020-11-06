Continental Resources eyes sell of water assets to pay down debt

CLR

Oil producer Continental Resources on Friday said it had executed a nonbinding term sheet with investment firm Sixth Street for a non-controlling interest in its water infrastructure assets, a move that would help the company pay down debt.

A deal would be done later this year or early next year, chief executive officer William Berry told investors on the company's third quarter earnings call.

The company has $5.63 billion in total debt, according to its third quarter earning report, but said it was projecting its debt to fall below $5 billion by the end of next year.

Continental also said it has resumed all production curtailed during the second quarter. It anticipates running two drilling rigs in the Bakken and three in Oklahoma through the end of the year, and will likely keep that pace for 2021.

