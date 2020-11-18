Continental Resources Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CLR

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.14, changing hands as high as $15.82 per share. Continental Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLR's low point in its 52 week range is $6.90 per share, with $36.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.95.

