Continental Resources: A 26.7% Better Bargain Than When Hamm Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on June 6, Continental Resources Inc.'s CEO & Chairman, Harold Hamm, invested $1,496,078.10 into 38,600 shares of CLR, for a cost per share of $38.76. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Thursday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Continental Resources Inc. (Symbol: CLR) and achieve a cost basis 26.7% cheaper than Hamm, with shares changing hands as low as $28.41 per share. Continental Resources Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CLR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.538 per share, with $71.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.52. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CLR insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/16/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 93,000 $42.71 $3,972,166.60 06/05/2019 John T. McNabb II Director 1,000 $39.88 $39,880.00 06/06/2019 Harold Hamm CEO & Chairman 38,600 $38.76 $1,496,078.10

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stock bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.