Continental reports FY operating result below expectations as tough market weighs

Adds details on results, automotive unit in paragraphs 2-5

March 7 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DE on Thursday reported a 31.6% rise in its full-year adjusted operating result to 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion), slightly missing market expectations as inflation, exchange rate effects and higher freight costs weighed.

The German auto parts maker said it expects 2024 group sales of around 41 billion to 44 billion euros, and an adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of around 6 to 7%.

This compares with forecast revenues of 42.8 billion euros and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.8% for 2024, according to a company-provided consensus.

Continental said it expects the margin to improve further, particularly in its automotive unit, thanks mainly to the cost-cutting measures, price adjustments and efficiency improvements adopted last year.

The group, which makes tyres and automotive driving technology, last year said it would cut thousands of jobs in its automotive division worldwide and reduce the number of business areas within the division from six to five.

Sales rose 5.1% in 2023 to 41.4 billion euros. Analysts had expected a result of 41.7 billion euros.

Continental said it would propose a dividend of 2.20 euros per share, up from 1.50 euros per share a year ago.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski, Editing by Rachel More)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.