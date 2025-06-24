Markets

Continental Reports Automotive Group's Medium Term & Long Term Targets

June 24, 2025 — 09:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Continental said its Automotive group sector, which is due to begin operating as the independent listed company AUMOVIO in September, announced its objectives and strategy as part of its Capital Market Day. In the medium term, AUMOVIO aims to generate sales of 20 billion euros to 22 billion euros, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 4.0 to 6.0 percent and a return on capital employed of around 12 to 15 percent. In the long term, the company is targeting sales of more than 24 billion euros, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.0 to 8.0 percent and ROCE of over 16 percent.

The company said AUMOVIO is set to start its independence with a strong balance sheet and no financial debt. As of June 30, 2025, it has cash funds of 1.5 billion euros and a credit facility of 2.5 billion euros. As its earnings situation improves, AUMOVIO plans to distribute 10 to 30 percent of net income attributable to the shareholders as dividends in the medium term.

