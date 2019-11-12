Continental Q3 operating profit drops 20% on auto slowdown

Continental said on Tuesday it expected production of cars and light trucks to drop by 6% this year as it posted a 20% drop in adjusted operating profit in the third quarter.

After pre-releasing earnings in October, Continental on Tuesday reiterated that consolidated sales in the third quarter were about 11.1 billion euros ($12.23 billion) and its adjusted EBIT margin was about 5.6%.

Sales in the Automotive Group were about 6.5 billion euros, with an adjusted EBIT margin of about 1.6%.

In October, Continental said that slower automobile production growth over the next five years had forced the car parts maker to book a 2.5 billion euro ($2.8 billion) impairment.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

