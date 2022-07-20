Continental Q2 Consolidated Sales Above Consensus; Confirms FY22 Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Germany after the automotive parts manufacturer reported Wednesday that its second-quarter consolidated sales were 9.4 billion euros, higher than consensus of 9.2 billion euros.

The adjusted EBIT margin was 4.4 percent for the quarter, compared to consensus of 4.2 percent.

Sales in the Automotive group sector amounted to 4.3 billion euros, while adjusted EBIT margin was negative 2.3 percent.

Sales in the Tires group sector were 3.4 billion euros with adjusted EBIT margin of 13.8 percent. In the ContiTech group sector, sales amounted to 1.6 billion euros with adjusted EBIT margin of 4.9 percent.

The company said it recognized in the Automotive group sector impairments for goodwill as well as for property, plant and equipment assets totaling 370 million euros.

Related to the operations in Russia, assets worth 75 million euros were also subject to impairment due to the additional imposed sanctions. This is mainly attributable to the Tires group sector.

Continental further confirmed its earlier announced outlook for fiscal 2022.

The half-year financial report for the first half of 2022 will be published on August 9.

In Germany, Continental shares were trading at 72.60 euros, up 2.46 percent.

