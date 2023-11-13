Continental plans thousands of job cuts in auto division

Adds detail, background

BERLIN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - German car parts manufacturer Continental CONG.DE said on Monday it will cut thousands of jobs in its automotive division worldwide as part of a plan to save 400 million euros ($428 million) a year from 2025.

The exact number of job cuts was not immediately clear, but it will amount to the "mid-four-digit range", the company said.

The news comes amid ongoing reports that Continental plans a restructuring and potential sell-offs, with CEO Nikolai Setzer saying in September he was considering a change in ownership of the company's ContiTech division.

Continental's statement on Monday did not confirm the figure reported by Manager Magazin but said planned cuts will focus on simplifying and streamlining its business and administrative structure via a range of measures across everything from sales to research and development to production.

Last week the company reported that the automotive business returned to profit in the third quarter and predicted a strong quarter ahead. However, it also said demand for passenger cars would grow more slowly next year.

