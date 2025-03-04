News & Insights

Markets

Continental FY24 Net Income Rises; Issues FY25 Guidance

March 04, 2025 — 02:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Continental AG reported that fiscal 2024 net income attributable to the shareholders of the parent was 1.17 billion euros compared to 1.16 billion euros, last year. Earnings per share was 5.84 euros compared to 5.78 euros. Adjusted operating result increased to 2.69 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros.

Fiscal 2024 sales were 39.72 billion euros, down 4.1% from last year. Adjusted sales were 39.68 billion euros, down 4.1%.

Continental anticipates consolidated sales for 2025 of around 38.0 billion euros to 41.0 billion euros, and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 6.5 to 7.5 percent.

Continental's Executive Board will propose a 0.30 euros increase in the dividend to 2.50 euros per share for the past fiscal year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.