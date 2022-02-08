Continental dangles an autonomous carrot

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Fresh from spinning off its engines unit Vitesco Technologies, German car supplier Continental is now considering a partial listing of its autonomous driving unit in 2023 or later, Handelsblatt reports. After a grueling pandemic, which saw revenue fall 15% in 2020, shareholders could expect at least a modest bump.

The unit which makes laser-scanning sensors and high-performance computers to help cars navigate on their own, is growing quickly as carmakers ramp up their bets on autonomous driving. Continental expects its total addressable market to double to 70 billion euros in the three years ending 2024 from the 2018 to 2020 period. Assume sales were to bounce back to 2019 levels in 2022, and then grow 22% over the next two years, in line with pre-crisis years, revenue could reach 3 billion euros by 2024. That would imply a value of perhaps 6 billion euros, assuming a 2 times sales multiple, in line with peer Aptiv. That’s nearly a third of Continental’s current market capitalisation.

That could be conservative: loss-making peer Aeye is valued at 20 times sales, according to Refinitiv. On the other hand, a partial IPO could also leave the group saddled with a complexity discount. (By Neil Unmack)

