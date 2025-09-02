Is Continental (CTTAY) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Continental AG (CTTAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Continental AG is one of 96 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Continental AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTTAY's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CTTAY has gained about 34% so far this year. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of -8.4%. As we can see, Continental AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (HSAI) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 86.5%.

In Hesai Group Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Continental AG is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.6% so far this year, so CTTAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Hesai Group Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Continental AG and Hesai Group Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

