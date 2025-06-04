Is Continental (CTTAY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Continental AG (CTTAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Continental AG is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Continental AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTTAY's full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CTTAY has returned 31.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group have lost about 9.9% on average. This means that Continental AG is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Michelin (MGDDY). The stock has returned 13.9% year-to-date.

In Michelin's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Continental AG is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual companies and currently sits at #133 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so CTTAY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Michelin falls under the Rubber - Tires industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #3. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +25.7%.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Continental AG and Michelin as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

