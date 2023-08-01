Continental (CTTAF) Price Target Increased by 8.48% to 87.70

The average one-year price target for Continental (OTC:CTTAF) has been revised to 87.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.48% from the prior estimate of 80.85 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.01 to a high of 119.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of 79.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAF is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 26,476K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 7,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 1.37% over the last quarter.
TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,883K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 0.40% over the last quarter.
LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 10.24% over the last quarter.
BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 924K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 14.35% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED DEPOSIT AGREEMENT
- AMENDED AND RESTATED DEPOSIT AGREEMENT by and among CONTINENTAL AG DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST COMPANY AMERICAS as Depositary, THE HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES EVIDENCED BY AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS ISSUED HEREUNDER Dated as
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, 44th Floor New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 December 16, 2013
- SUPPLEMENT AND AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO DEPOSIT AGREEMENT
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.