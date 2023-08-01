Continental (CTTAF) Price Target Increased by 8.48% to 87.70

The average one-year price target for Continental (OTC:CTTAF) has been revised to 87.70 / share. This is an increase of 8.48% from the prior estimate of 80.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.01 to a high of 119.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from the latest reported closing price of 79.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAF is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.50% to 26,476K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 7,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,076K shares, representing a decrease of 14.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 1.37% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,883K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,431K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,426K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 0.40% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,031K shares, representing a decrease of 11.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 10.24% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 924K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 14.35% over the last quarter.

