Continental (CTTAF) Price Target Increased by 5.67% to 85.06

The average one-year price target for Continental (OTC:CTTAF) has been revised to 85.06 / share. This is an increase of 5.67% from the prior estimate of 80.50 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.90 to a high of 104.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from the latest reported closing price of 75.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 270 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAF is 0.31%, a decrease of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 25,506K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 6,530K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 8.75% over the last quarter.

TEPLX - Templeton Growth Fund, Inc. holds 1,883K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,446K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 9.23% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 1,017K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares, representing a decrease of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 908K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 924K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

