Continental considers partial IPO of automated driving business - Handelsblatt

German autos supplier Continental wants to make its automated driving business more independent and is considering a partial IPO, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.

The Autonomous Mobility division of the company's automotive segment is to become its own legal entity from Jan. 1, 2023, but an IPO could also be on the cards in future, sources told the German newspaper.

Continental, which split off its powertrain division Vitesco VTSCn.DE last year, did not confirm the report, stating that cooperation between business fields under one roof was the company's top priority at present.

"No further steps are planned at this time," a spokesperson said.

