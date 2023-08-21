Continental considering sale of Contitech's car division - manager magazin

BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German auto parts supplier Continental CONG.DE is considering the sale of the car division bundled within Contitech, manager magazin reported on Monday, citing company sources.

Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle and the Executive Board around CEO Nikolai Setzer are considering a reorganization of the corporation, the business publication added, citing the sources.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

