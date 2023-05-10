Continental confirms 2023 outlook after solid first quarter

Releads and adds CEO quote

BERLIN, May 10 (Reuters) - Continental CONG.DEconfirmed its 2023 outlook on Wednesday as a result of strong results in the first quarter, with sales increasing 11.1% to reach 10.3 billion euros ($11.34 billion).

The German automotive parts company said adjusted earnings before interest and taxes had risen 35% to reach 578 million euros in the quarter, with particularly strong sales in its automotive segment.

Nikolai Setzer said the results had been solid "despite adverse market and external conditions".

"The good start to the year by our Tires group sector and the earnings performance of ContiTech are encouraging," he said.

Correspondingly, Continental's executive board confirmed its 2023 outlook, with sales of between 42 billion and 45 billion euros and a margin of between 5.5% to 6.5%.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Friederike Heine and Madeline Chambers)

