Continental (CLR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $3.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17. The bottom line significantly improved from the year-ago quarter’s 91 cents per share.

Total quarterly revenues of $2,650 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,646 million. The top line improved from the year-ago quarter’s $1,235 million.

The strong quarterly earnings can be attributed to higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations.

Oil Production

Production averaged 400,168 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d) in the reported quarter (49.6% oil) versus 338,699 Boe/d in the year-ago period. Production volumes increased primarily due to higher output from the Powder River basin.

Oil production in the reported quarter was 198,313 barrels per day (Bbls/d), up from 166,765 Bbls/d a year ago. Natural gas production increased from 1,031,603 thousand cubic feet per day (Mcf/d) in second-quarter 2021 to 1,211,125 Mcf/d.

Crude-Equivalent Price Realization

In second-quarter 2022, the crude oil-equivalent net sales price, excluding the effect of derivatives, increased to $76.02 per barrel from $39.99 in the prior-year period. Natural gas was sold at $7.75 per Mcf, up from $3.06 in the year-ago quarter. The average realized price for oil was $106.41 a barrel, up from $62.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Total Expenses

In the second quarter, total operating expenses of $974 million increased from $790 million in the June quarter of 2021. Total production costs increased to $153.2 million from $96.5 million. Exploration expenses in the reported quarter were $4.6 million compared with $2.3 million in the year-ago period. Also, transportation, gathering, processing and compression costs increased to $76.4 million from $52.4 million.

Financials

In second-quarter 2022, the total capital expenditure was $650.2 million. It generated a free cash flow of $1,230.3 million in the reported quarter.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had total cash and cash equivalents of $553.3 million. It had long-term debt of $5,662.6 million (excluding current maturities).

Outlook

For 2022, Continental reiterated its average oil production guidance at 200,000-210,000 Bbls/d. Natural gas production is expected to be 1,100,000-1,200,000 Mcf/d.

Continental continues to expect its capital spending budget for this year at $2.6-$2.7 billion.

