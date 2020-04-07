Continental Board Suspends Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Continental Resources (CLR) said the company's Board of Directors has decided to suspend the quarterly dividend until further notice. In response to the demand destruction due to COVID-19, Continental said the company will continue to take decisive action to maximize cash flow generation, accomplish cost savings initiatives and prioritize the strength of balance sheet.

Bill Berry, CEO, said: "Global crude oil and product demand is estimated to have been impacted by 30% due to COVID-19. Accordingly, we are reducing our production for April and May 2020 in a similar range."

