Continental Announces CFO Katja Vila's Decision To Not Renew Contract; Stock Down

March 11, 2024 — 10:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Manufacturing company Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), Monday announced that the company's Chief Financial Officer Katja Vila is not looking forward to renew the contract as she plans to pursue some other opportunities.

The company said that Vila will continue in her role till the appointment of a successor.

Currently, Continental's stock is sliding 3.18 percent, to $7.37 on the Other OTC.

