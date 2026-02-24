Continental Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (CTTAY) Price Target Decreased by 30.61% to 10.50

The average one-year price target for Continental Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:CTTAY) has been revised to $10.50 / share. This is a decrease of 30.61% from the prior estimate of $15.13 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$8.18 to a high of $31.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.30% from the latest reported closing price of $6.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental Aktiengesellschaft - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAY is 0.01%, an increase of 74.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.24% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 18.92% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 21K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 14.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 27.91% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 11K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 22.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 57.09% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 4K shares. No change in the last quarter.

