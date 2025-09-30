Continental Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1CON) Price Target Decreased by 14.07% to 72.42

The average one-year price target for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (BIT:1CON) has been revised to €72.42 / share. This is a decrease of 14.07% from the prior estimate of €84.28 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €50.31 to a high of €91.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.54% from the latest reported closing price of €56.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 7.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CON is 0.29%, an increase of 13.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.57% to 23,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 4,595K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,424K shares , representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CON by 2.91% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,567K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CON by 3.76% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 981K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 915K shares , representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CON by 23.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 973K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares , representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CON by 11.84% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 829K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CON by 7.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.