Continental AG upgraded to Market Perform from Underperform at Bernstein

Bernstein upgraded Continental AG (CTTAY) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of EUR 60, up from EUR 55. The firm says Continental is the most exposed player to improving European replacement trends with no imminent negative catalyst.

