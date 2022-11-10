Continental AG Slips To Net Loss In Q3, Backs FY22 View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Shares of Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Germany after the automotive supplier and tire manufacturer reported Thursday a loss in its third quarter, compared to last year's profit, despite higher sales. The company further maintained fiscal 2022 forecast.

The third-quarter net loss was 211 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 309.1 million euros.

Loss per share was 1.05 euros, compared to profit of 1.55 euros a year ago.

The latest results reflected goodwill impairement charge of 498 million euros, owing to higher interest rates and other valuation-related effects.

Adjusted EBIT climbed 46.7 percent to 605 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin of 5.8 percent improved from 5.2 percent last year.

Consolidated sales climbed 29.3 percent to 10.40 billion euros from 8.04 billion euros a year ago.

Further, for fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect consolidated sales of around 38.3 billion euros to 40.1 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT margin of around 4.7 to 5.7 percent.

In Germany, Continental shares were trading at 54.64 euros, down 1.62 percent.

