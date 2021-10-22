Continental AG slashes margin aim as chip crunch, supply chain bite

Adds further detail, context

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental CONG.DE lowered its forecast for its 2021 operating profit margin to between 5.2% and 5.6% on Friday, from a previous estimate of 6.5% to 7%.

Citing chip shortages and supply chain problems, the company said it expected global light vehicle production in the 2021 fiscal year to be within 1% above or below the 2020 level, which is significantly more pessimistic than its previous outlook in August which assumed production would grow by 8-10%.

Continental's preliminary data showed its third-quarter consolidated sales were 8.04 billion euros ($9.35 billion), the company said, down from 8.6 billion in the third quarter last year.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the third quarter were 5.2%, a significant drop from last year's 8.4%.

Shares in the automotive supplier were up 4% on the news, outperforming the German blue-chip DAX index .GDAXI, which was 0.8% higher.

Continental, which spun off its powertrain division Vitesco VTSCn.DE in September, is in the midst of a costly restructuring but said in March it expected to reach net profit for the first time in two years in 2021.

Friday's statement said it expected full-year consolidated annual sales would generate between 32.5 billion and 33.5 billion euros, one billion euros below its August estimate and 8 billion euros lower than the goal it set out in March.

In its Automotive Technologies division, the company said it expects to book a margin of -2% to -2.5%.

Rising raw material costs of 550 million euros, as well as higher prices for energy and logistics, were expected to affect predominately the tyres portion of the business.

Continental is due to publish full third-quarter results on Nov. 10.

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Louise Heavens)

