Continental AG slashes margin aim as chip crunch, supply chain bite

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

German automotive supplier Continental lowered its forecast for its 2021 operating profit margin to between 5.2% and 5.6% on Friday, from a previous estimate of 6.5% to 7%.

Corrects Q3 results publication date to Nov. 10 in last paragraph

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental CONG.DE lowered its forecast for its 2021 operating profit margin to between 5.2% and 5.6% on Friday, from a previous estimate of 6.5% to 7%.

Citing chip shortages and supply chain problems, the company said it expected global light vehicle production in the 2021 fiscal year to be within 1% above or below the 2020 level, which is significantly more pessimistic than its previous outlook in August which assumed production would grow by 8-10%.

Continental's preliminary data showed its third-quarter consolidated sales were 8.04 billion euros ($9.35 billion), the company said, down from 8.6 billion in the third quarter last year.

Its adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the third quarter were 5.2%, a significant drop from last year's 8.4%.

Continental is due to publish full third-quarter results on Nov. 10.

($1 = 0.8600 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters