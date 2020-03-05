Continental AG Prelim. FY19 Adj. Operating Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) reported a loss to shareholders of 1.2 billion euros for fiscal year 2019 compared to profit of 2.9 billion euros, previous year. Loss per share was 6.13 euros compared to profit of 14.49 euros. Adjusted EBIT declined to 3.2 billion euros from 4.1 billion euros.

Fiscal 2019 sales were 44.48 billion euros compared to 44.40 billion euros, prior year. Adjusted sales were 43.87 billion euros compared to 44.37 billion euros. Automotive Group recorded adjusted sales of 26.38 billion euros compared to 26.83 billion euros, last year.

