Markets

Continental AG CEO Elmar Degenhart To Resign For Health Reasons - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK) announced that its CEO Elmar Degenhart has informed about his intention to resign for reasons of immediately necessary preventive health care, effective November 30, 2020.

Degenhart has been CEO of the company since August 12, 2009 and is currently in his third term. Elmar Degenhart has asked the Supervisory Board to accept the early termination of his Executive Board mandate and his contract, which would have run until August 11, 2024.

Supervisory Board Chairman Wolfgang Reitzle plan to convene the Supervisory Board shortly to decide on Degenhart's successor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular