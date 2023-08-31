Continental AG - ADR (CTTAY) Price Target Increased by 29.02% to 17.06

The average one-year price target for Continental AG - ADR (OTC:CTTAY) has been revised to 17.06 / share. This is an increase of 29.02% from the prior estimate of 13.22 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.82 to a high of 34.73 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 130.79% from the latest reported closing price of 7.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAY is 0.31%, a decrease of 50.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.05% to 368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIKDX - Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund Institutional Class holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 4.21% over the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 16.81% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.