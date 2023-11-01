Continental AG - ADR (CTTAY) Price Target Increased by 24.88% to 23.66

The average one-year price target for Continental AG - ADR (OTC:CTTAY) has been revised to 23.66 / share. This is an increase of 24.88% from the prior estimate of 18.95 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.50 to a high of 42.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 277.37% from the latest reported closing price of 6.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental AG - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAY is 0.55%, an increase of 59.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 156.00% to 1,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kempner Capital Management holds 632K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FIKDX - Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund Institutional Class holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 16.81% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.