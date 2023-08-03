Continental AG - ADR (CTTAY) Price Target Decreased by 37.21% to 13.22

The average one-year price target for Continental AG - ADR (OTC:CTTAY) has been revised to 13.22 / share. This is an decrease of 37.21% from the prior estimate of 21.05 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -1.55 to a high of 42.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 65.86% from the latest reported closing price of 7.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Continental AG - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTTAY is 0.35%, a decrease of 55.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 60.80% to 391K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FIKDX - Kempner Multi-Cap Deep Value Fund Institutional Class holds 297K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 34K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Old Mission Capital holds 26K shares.

SYSTM Wealth Solutions holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTTAY by 145,424.65% over the last quarter.

RBB FUND, INC. - Aquarius International Fund holds 10K shares. No change in the last quarter.

